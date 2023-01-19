NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 01/19/2023

White House lying press secretary Karine-Jean Pierre has been lying her ass off and she continues to do so, just to cover the truth, that if it had been told, none of us would know her, or would Biden and Harris be in the White House. Trump would be. But the left continues lying, and doing things no republican could ever do and succeed in. But they are. How? By telling more lies.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.