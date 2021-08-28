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The Real COVID Agenda Has Nothing To Do With A Virus.
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110 views • August 28, 2021
Catherine Austin Fitts is an American investment banker and former public official who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co. and, during the Presidency of George H.W. Bush, as the United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing. She has widely written and commented on the subject of public spending and has alleged several large-scale instances of government fraud.”
Watch her amazing revelation and unraveling of the actual thing the whole COVID plandemia madness is all about.
Watch her amazing revelation and unraveling of the actual thing the whole COVID plandemia madness is all about.
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