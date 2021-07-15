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Aaron Lewis Live - Am I The Only One - July 15, 2021
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40 views • July 20, 2021
Aaron Lewis Live plays and sings his song of the times- Am I The Only One at the Candice Daily wire show July 15, 2021 Truly a patriotic folk song of the current chaotic turbulent times world wide. Aaron has many great written songs to his credit and continues to professionally do what he does best. A great artist of these times.
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