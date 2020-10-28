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1E. MMS QUICK-VIDS: Maintenance Dose in Capsules - 6 or 8 drops (No Sour Taste!)
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673 views • October 28, 2020
How to take a maintenance dose for 6 and 8 drops. Remember, if you are over 200lbs, 8 drops. Under 200lbs, 6 drops. Over 60, take it every day. Under 60, take it about 3 times a week. This helps to keep your immunities up by killing pathogens and then helps to clear out toxins like glyphosate and other heavy metals. I do this regularly.
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