Как сделать весь мир - "русским миром" ? How to make the whole world - a "Russian world"?
Раслав Севера
Published 19 hours ago |

Внимание вопрос : как сделать весь мир - "русским миром" ?
Внимание ответ : надо просто весь мир з--рать.
Сомневаетесь, что возможно з--рать весь мир ?
Руские это смогут. Дайте только возможность - з--рут быстро, качественно и духовно.

worldculturepiplsrassia

