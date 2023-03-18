More Tips For Buying Your First Farm-Watch Out For CCR's, HOA's And Karens!!!

When buying a farm/rural property be careful of HOA's and CCR's. Restrictions often include nuisance provisions like someone can complain and get the sheriff involved if they don't like the smell of cow poop, the sound of your tractor or your rooster crowing in the morning. Do your due diligence, and don't take someone's word that "it'll be ok" because if a Karen gets involved, it probably won't.
