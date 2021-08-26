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CLOT SHOT: BLOOD OF THE VACCINATED "NOT NORMAL"
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60 views • August 26, 2021
French doctor begins speaking English after 10 seconds or so. The blood of the vaccinated is like something from the walking dead. It "does things" immediately after the vaccine injection. A human brain is cut open at the end of this 2:30 clip, to see what the vaccine has accomplished.
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