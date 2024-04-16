BREAKING: Former President Donald Trump spoke before entering court for his New York criminal trial and said this case should not be taking place at all.

BREAKING NEWS: Former President Donald Trump spoke before entering court for his New York criminal trial and said this case should not be taking place at all.
