Russian Servicemen of the Engineering Troops of the Western Military District - Continue Demining the Liberated Settlements. 010223

The Russian Ministry of Defense publishes footage of the combat work of engineering and sapper units in the special operation zone.
Servicemen of the engineering troops of the Western Military District continue demining the liberated settlements.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.