PART 1 Recorded LIVE Freedom Fighter Radio Sunday Night Live - Feb12, 2022

We talked about the deceptive lying of the Alberta Premiere Danielle Smith, pretending she is against Digital ID, but she just want to get re-elected at the Alberta Provincial Elections in May and will totally conform to the internationalist Digital ID agenda once she is settled in comfortably elected to secured position for 4 years!
Please Subscribe to ur other Streaming Platforms to make sure our Free Speech will never be muted!
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/FreedomFighterRadio
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jsalvador73
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@FreedomFighterRadio:3
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JSalvador73
Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@FreedomFighterRadio
Friendevu - https://friendevu.com/JSalvador73
Gab - https://gab.com/OrdinaryJoe1973
Parler - https://parler.com/JosephSalvador
DOWNLOAD APP or Listen Online here: https://zeno.fm/radio/ojtv-radio/
We are also still able to broadcast on tyrannical platforms until they totally deplatform us at:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk0cBD1egMdvw_PVQHgXzww
FaceBook#1: Christian Podcast https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076115070703
Facebook#2 : The People's Radio https://www.facebook.com/OJTVRadio2
Facebook#3: Freedom Fighter Radio Earthwide Broadcast
https://www.facebook.com/FreedomFighterCanada/
Show less
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.