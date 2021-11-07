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(Part 3) Sen. Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Vaccine Injuries, & Mandates, & THIS NEEDS TO BE CIRCULATED (MIRRORED)
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244 views • November 07, 2021
(Part 3) Sen. Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Vaccine Injuries, & Mandates, & THIS NEEDS TO BE CIRCULATED (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-11-02_19-00-31:1?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
To listen to the full hearing, please click on the link below. And please circulate this video. we know MSM will not report on it, so it is up to us to get this information out to the public. Thank you.
https://twitter.com/HighWireTalk/status/1455535208393060353
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
neverlosetruth2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
neverlosetruth3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
Mirrored from Odysee channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-11-02_19-00-31:1?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
To listen to the full hearing, please click on the link below. And please circulate this video. we know MSM will not report on it, so it is up to us to get this information out to the public. Thank you.
https://twitter.com/HighWireTalk/status/1455535208393060353
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
neverlosetruth2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
neverlosetruth3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
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