© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American Stonehendge / Depopulation Agenda
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • February 06, 2020
Also known as the Georgia Guidestones.The monolithic structure has 10 commandments in 8 languages.The 1st commandment is to lower the earth's population to 500,000,000 (five hundred million). What happened to the other 6.5 billion people?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.