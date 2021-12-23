Kevin Jenkins Visits the Nevada county assembly

"You have poor people, loving people being coerce, but they're being coerced because what? They're living in fear. God did not create this great human body, this great human mind, this great human soul, this great spirit of ingenuity and love and light, for us to turn our bodies over to tyrannical, evil people.



"God gave you the power. You don't need to be empowered . . I don't need to be empowered. I have the power. I don't need permission to protect my body sovereignty, because I have what? God gave me the right to do that.



"I don't need you to teach my child. I don't need to send my child to a school that's going to destroy his soul, his humanness. I'm going to raise my children.



"I think it is time for us to start speaking a new language of love and trust. I think we've gotten away from trusting each other and talking to each other, because we've bought the narratives that have been fed to us all these years . . We are one human race (right?) fighting right now to preserve . ."



"And our petty differences about which party you belong, what group you belong to, you've got to get rid of that. That's the old way of thinking. You have to expand your mind. You have to expand all the things that will allow you to be able to transcend into God consciousness to get to wherever we need to get to.



"It's not about being indifferent. It's about finding something that we can agree on. And one thing that I think we can all agree on . . is that we are in a battle for it all."



Kevin Jenkins at the Nevada county assembly. August 4th, 2021