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CANCELLED - TOM McDONALD
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98 views • September 05, 2021
All independent artists need to listen to this and get creating!
Everyone needs to listen to this!!
He is independent, he put this out in February and look at the views!
There is hope folks!
Tom MacDonald - "Cancelled"
11,076,344 views Feb 5, 2021
Follow our spotify playlist (TikTok Bangers)
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/70J...
Follow Tom McDonald:
http://www.facebook.com/TomMacDonaldO...
http://www.instagram.com/hangovergang
http://www.twitter.com/IAmTomMacDonald
http://www.hangovergang.com
📷 Wallpaper: https://unsplash.com
Lyrics:
I can't be canceled, there's no way that you can stop me
I'm fully independent, there's no label who can drop me
Y'all been starting rumors, let me help you with some, yeah:
"I'm a racist, I'm a sexist, I'm in love with Donald Trump"
Y'all can't cancel me, my life is scandal-free
There ain't no sponsors taking losses 'cause the brand is me
My hands are clean, my family and my fans agree
Y'all can't cancel me for facts because you're mad and weak
Go ahead and tell the world I'm ugly and racist
I braid my hair and I don't care about cultural appropriation
I lived in the ghetto, lived in South Central, there's no Caucasians
And still I loved every single one of my neighbors
How's a man say I'm clickbait if he gonna use this face
To get clicks on his page, y'all hypocrites are bitch-made
But I ain't tripping 'bout these bullies, it ain't sixth grade
Go ahead and diss me tryna sell a couple mixtapes
I'm not afraid, take my face and my name, paste it on the front page
I'm already famous and you'll never change it by hating or claiming you'll take it away
My grind wicked, write my rhymes different, you can try to quantify the fine limits
There's a dying gimmick, can't deny I'm winning, this is pure fire, this ain't white privilege
I do what I want, get all the Gucci and Louis Vuitton—
Outta my closet, outta my crib, I do not want it, that is for kids
That is for rappers who ask you to produce their beats for free, pretending online like they rich
I am not playing it safe, I said what I said, it is what it is
I don't care if you mad at me, okay?
Go ahead and change the channel
Don't waste your time tryna cancel me, okay?
They love me 'cause they know that I'm an asshole
Say what you want, I guess it is what it is
Haters can talk but they can't cancel the kid
Go 'head and go walk, try and say this is it
But I swear to God, you can't cancel the kid
Everybody knows my name, from local folks to global fame
I'm vocal 'bout the social justice movements, I expose the fakes
Turn rappers into ghosts in graves, make no mistake, they bones will break
I'll throw them in the wolf enclosure, slowly turn and close the cage
Acres full of sheep, you know that I'm the only GOAT, I'm great
They spoke my name to mostly hate, I don't complain, I'm woke, I wait
A total focused soldier, wrote the Art of War, know every page
I'm numb to all the dumbness, smoke tobacco laced with Novocain
I won't behave, I stoke the flames, I'll choke they throats with golden chains
Use vocal cords as skipping ropes and jump till I am soaked in brains
From open planes to coastal waves to solar rays in open space
Can't find nobody doper 'less you poke your veins and snort cocaine
Whoa, y'all can't cancel me
Just get mad that I'm the man until you smash the screen
Like whoa, I can handle heat
I walked through hell in open sandals drinking gasoline, yeah
I coulda been a star
Coulda had a mansion and a car
And a Grammy album on the charts
I'm a savage, Randy with the bars
I don't rap 'bout Xanax, goddamn it
Can't cancel facts, we need answers
Championing trash to the masses
Actually massively damages, yuh
Keep tryna cancel me, yuh
I own the masters so, yuh
I make the beats, I write the songs, I own the cameras, yuh
I coulda been famous
Dumbed my music down till it's basic
Get it on the hottest Spotify playlist
Modify my catalog and go mainstream, yuh
I don't care if you mad at me, okay?
Go ahead and change the channel
Don't waste your time tryna cancel me, okay?
They love me 'cause they know that I'm an asshole
Say what you want, I guess it is what it is
Haters can talk but they can't cancel the kid
Go 'head and go walk, try and say this is it
But I swear to God, you can't cancel the kid
I feel like all these rappers lately on a mission
They starting drama, they don't really want no problems, so they talking whispers
Don't even start, no competition, y'all are finished
They say they feeling froggy but I bet none of these frogs gon' ribbit
They think I'm soft but I promise y'all that I'm solid
Like a rock inside a Teflon box and dipped in carbon fiber liquid
I'm not religious but I walk with Christians
If Jesus died for all my sins, he'd need a million crosses tall as buildings
Whoa, y'all can't cancel me
I'm a
Everyone needs to listen to this!!
He is independent, he put this out in February and look at the views!
There is hope folks!
Tom MacDonald - "Cancelled"
11,076,344 views Feb 5, 2021
Follow our spotify playlist (TikTok Bangers)
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/70J...
Follow Tom McDonald:
http://www.facebook.com/TomMacDonaldO...
http://www.instagram.com/hangovergang
http://www.twitter.com/IAmTomMacDonald
http://www.hangovergang.com
📷 Wallpaper: https://unsplash.com
Lyrics:
I can't be canceled, there's no way that you can stop me
I'm fully independent, there's no label who can drop me
Y'all been starting rumors, let me help you with some, yeah:
"I'm a racist, I'm a sexist, I'm in love with Donald Trump"
Y'all can't cancel me, my life is scandal-free
There ain't no sponsors taking losses 'cause the brand is me
My hands are clean, my family and my fans agree
Y'all can't cancel me for facts because you're mad and weak
Go ahead and tell the world I'm ugly and racist
I braid my hair and I don't care about cultural appropriation
I lived in the ghetto, lived in South Central, there's no Caucasians
And still I loved every single one of my neighbors
How's a man say I'm clickbait if he gonna use this face
To get clicks on his page, y'all hypocrites are bitch-made
But I ain't tripping 'bout these bullies, it ain't sixth grade
Go ahead and diss me tryna sell a couple mixtapes
I'm not afraid, take my face and my name, paste it on the front page
I'm already famous and you'll never change it by hating or claiming you'll take it away
My grind wicked, write my rhymes different, you can try to quantify the fine limits
There's a dying gimmick, can't deny I'm winning, this is pure fire, this ain't white privilege
I do what I want, get all the Gucci and Louis Vuitton—
Outta my closet, outta my crib, I do not want it, that is for kids
That is for rappers who ask you to produce their beats for free, pretending online like they rich
I am not playing it safe, I said what I said, it is what it is
I don't care if you mad at me, okay?
Go ahead and change the channel
Don't waste your time tryna cancel me, okay?
They love me 'cause they know that I'm an asshole
Say what you want, I guess it is what it is
Haters can talk but they can't cancel the kid
Go 'head and go walk, try and say this is it
But I swear to God, you can't cancel the kid
Everybody knows my name, from local folks to global fame
I'm vocal 'bout the social justice movements, I expose the fakes
Turn rappers into ghosts in graves, make no mistake, they bones will break
I'll throw them in the wolf enclosure, slowly turn and close the cage
Acres full of sheep, you know that I'm the only GOAT, I'm great
They spoke my name to mostly hate, I don't complain, I'm woke, I wait
A total focused soldier, wrote the Art of War, know every page
I'm numb to all the dumbness, smoke tobacco laced with Novocain
I won't behave, I stoke the flames, I'll choke they throats with golden chains
Use vocal cords as skipping ropes and jump till I am soaked in brains
From open planes to coastal waves to solar rays in open space
Can't find nobody doper 'less you poke your veins and snort cocaine
Whoa, y'all can't cancel me
Just get mad that I'm the man until you smash the screen
Like whoa, I can handle heat
I walked through hell in open sandals drinking gasoline, yeah
I coulda been a star
Coulda had a mansion and a car
And a Grammy album on the charts
I'm a savage, Randy with the bars
I don't rap 'bout Xanax, goddamn it
Can't cancel facts, we need answers
Championing trash to the masses
Actually massively damages, yuh
Keep tryna cancel me, yuh
I own the masters so, yuh
I make the beats, I write the songs, I own the cameras, yuh
I coulda been famous
Dumbed my music down till it's basic
Get it on the hottest Spotify playlist
Modify my catalog and go mainstream, yuh
I don't care if you mad at me, okay?
Go ahead and change the channel
Don't waste your time tryna cancel me, okay?
They love me 'cause they know that I'm an asshole
Say what you want, I guess it is what it is
Haters can talk but they can't cancel the kid
Go 'head and go walk, try and say this is it
But I swear to God, you can't cancel the kid
I feel like all these rappers lately on a mission
They starting drama, they don't really want no problems, so they talking whispers
Don't even start, no competition, y'all are finished
They say they feeling froggy but I bet none of these frogs gon' ribbit
They think I'm soft but I promise y'all that I'm solid
Like a rock inside a Teflon box and dipped in carbon fiber liquid
I'm not religious but I walk with Christians
If Jesus died for all my sins, he'd need a million crosses tall as buildings
Whoa, y'all can't cancel me
I'm a
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