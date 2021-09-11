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How many times did the late great El Rushbo say it .... they always lie, because they have to!!!!
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61 views • September 11, 2021
How many times did the late great El Rushbo say it .... they always lie, because they have to!!!! https://www.brighteon.com/1aa064ce-b531-478e-97e7-90f83f8b0d97 BIDEN SAYS THE VAXX PROTECTS AGAINST COVID BUT NOT FROM THE UNVACCINATED?🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥
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