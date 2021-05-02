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Man who chilled at Pelosi's desk is out of jail, speaks out
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740 views • May 02, 2021
Steven Metcalf and Joseph McBride of The McBride Law Firm, PLLC join their client Richard Barnett as he reveals the sequence of events that led to his arrest on January 6th - via Newsmax TV's 'Greg Kelly Reports.'
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