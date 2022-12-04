NETANYAHU GAS-LIGHTING, SELF PROJECTING & LYING HIS ASS OFF OVER 9-11 ✈ PLUS HIS IRAN WAR OBSESSION.

Glenn Beck the Full Interview With Benjamin Netanyahu on Israels 60th Birthday. Netanyahu Gas-lights & Lies Over the Twin Towers Attack Which Was Clearly a Mo$$ad and Israeli Operation and Salivates Over War With Iran Who Netanyahu Claims Are a Messianic Cult Who Want to Take Over the World Which is Basically a Self Projection of the Global Zionist Power Structure. Interview is Dated Nov 2006.

(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a

WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123

BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123

ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge

153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123

GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home

BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, Allowance Is Made for “Fair Use” for Purposes Such as Criticism, Comment, News Reporting, Teaching, Scholarship, and Research. Fair Use Is a Use Permitted by Copyright Statute That Might Otherwise Be Infringing. Non-profit, Educational or Personal Use Tips the Balance in Favor of Fair Use.













