The top CCP agent, Jho Low, managed to buy off many people with money alone, such as Hollywood celebrities, Pras Michel, George Higginbotham, then-DoJ employee Stephen Wynn, and Elliot Broidy

4/27/2023【Nicole on Wayne Dupree Show】Follow the money! The top CCP agent, Jho Low, who was unknown to anyone when he first arrived in the U.S., managed to buy off many people with money alone, such as a lot of Hollywood celebrities, Pras Michel, George Higginbotham, then-Department of Justice employee Stephen Wynn, and Elliot Broidy.

4/27/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里节目】跟着钱走！初来美国谁也不认识的中共顶级代理人刘特佐，光用金钱就收买了不少好莱坞明星以及普拉斯·米歇尔、时任司法部雇员乔治·黑根巴森、史蒂芬·永利和埃利奥特·布罗伊迪

