THIS IS WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE WHEN THE COVID JAB ATTACKS YOUR NERVOUS SYSTEM 💉💉💉
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday

I still believe the ones that are lucky are the ones that it kills quickly. These poor people have to suffer first. It is sad. They also cause a great and prolonged suffering for those around them who have to take care of them as they are killed slowly. These would be the same ones we argued with, counseled, warned, begged, pleaded with etc. not to do what they did. When someone is set on killing themselves there is just not much you can do.


Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html


🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts


5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT

REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency

https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/


99percent

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/

vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropagandaaigenocidenwo1984mark of the beastagenda 21quarantinedays of noahmasksmsm lieslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great reset

