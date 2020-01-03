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New Years Eve Migrant Mayhem Across Europe
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75 views • January 03, 2020
Paul Joseph Watson breaks down the rise in mayhem during New Year's Eve at the hands of a violent primitive culture forced on a civilized society.
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:web:
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http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
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"Also, start your year right with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items during the Mega Blowout Sale!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/specials-clearance/12-days-of-christmas?ims=odlln&utm_campaign=EndOfYearMegaBlowoutDec19&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EOYblowoutDec19
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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