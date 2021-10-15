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** VETERANS ON PATROL DESCRIBE TOTAL DEFEAT AT THE BORDER ** - Peters/Arthur /Tucker/Starbuck
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196 views • October 15, 2021
** LIVE FROM THE BORDER! Veterans on Patrol Founder Describes Total Defeat
- Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0d2vRtdEqexW/
The border is a façade. There is no border.
Lewis Arthur, founder of Veterans on Patrol, joins 'The Stew Peters Show' to reveal the horrific reality of a complete loss of security, all at the hands of elected representatives and law enforcement commanders who have falsely claimed that the situation is "under control".
** Tucker Carlson 14/Oct/2021
- Int. Robby Starbuck – (R) Congressional Candidate – Tennessee, Concerning Wide open borders.
- Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0d2vRtdEqexW/
The border is a façade. There is no border.
Lewis Arthur, founder of Veterans on Patrol, joins 'The Stew Peters Show' to reveal the horrific reality of a complete loss of security, all at the hands of elected representatives and law enforcement commanders who have falsely claimed that the situation is "under control".
** Tucker Carlson 14/Oct/2021
- Int. Robby Starbuck – (R) Congressional Candidate – Tennessee, Concerning Wide open borders.
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