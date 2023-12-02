Create New Account
Riccardo Bosi: Centers Of Gravity
Son of the Republic
610 Subscribers
103 views
Published Yesterday

Black Hats: control of corporations

White Hats: operational security


The full webcast is linked below.


AustraliaOne Party | Plumpton NSW Presentation (26 November 2023)

https://rumble.com/v3ysod0-australiaone-party-plumpton-nsw-presentation-26th-november-2023.html

Keywords
deep statedonald trumpcabalthe planglobalismwwg1wgawarfarefascismtyrannycorporatocracystrategycenter of gravitymilitary operationq planwhite hatsting operationncswicaustralia onelaw of warriccardo bosiglobal allianceblack hatbelligerent occupation5d chessoperational security

