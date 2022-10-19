Will Cain | Impeach Secretary Mayorkas For Lying About Border Control

Will Cain Podcast: In this episode, Will sits down with National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd. Will and Brandon discuss evidence that emerged this week revealing how the Department of Homeland Security and the White House lied to the public about their characterization of border patrol agents' so-called "whipping" of migrants.
https://rumble.com/v1of5sj-impeach-secretary-mayorkas-for-lying-about-border-control-full-show.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=14
