Justin Trudeau Shifts Price Jumps in Canada to Grocers? Pathetic
Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, decides to shift the outrage over inflation and price hikes onto the grocers, rather than admit his own policies are the undoing of this country. Classic politics#trudeau #canada #inflation


