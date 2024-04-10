NEWSMAX - "We used to hunt woolly mammoths and saber tooth tigers, and since we're all out of those, maybe we should take up criminals who hurt women." Carl Higbie expresses his disdain for men who hit women.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.