Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Carl Higbie expresses his disdain for men who hit women.
NEWSMAX - "We used to hunt woolly mammoths and saber tooth tigers, and since we're all out of those, maybe we should take up criminals who hurt women." Carl Higbie expresses his disdain for men who hit women.


https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/1777830096881287279

Keywords
newsmaxcarl higbiecriminal men who hit women

