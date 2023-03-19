BREAKING: America PRESSURES Israel to Let The U.S. TRAIN a Palestinian ARMY

Posted 9March2023 The Israel Guys:
BREAKING NEWS right out of the Aqaba Summit in Jordan last week with the Palestinians, US, Jordan, and Egypt. The US wants to train and deploy 5,000 Palestinian commandos to keep peace in Judea & Samaria while pressuring Israel to withdraw from fighting terrorism.
We have seen this before, and it turned out to be a catastrophe.
