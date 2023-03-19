Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKING: America PRESSURES Israel to Let The U.S. TRAIN a Palestinian ARMY
51 views
channel image
Jerusalem Cats
Published 16 hours ago |

Posted 9March2023 The Israel Guys:

BREAKING NEWS right out of the Aqaba Summit in Jordan last week with the Palestinians, US, Jordan, and Egypt. The US wants to train and deploy 5,000 Palestinian commandos to keep peace in Judea & Samaria while pressuring Israel to withdraw from fighting terrorism.

We have seen this before, and it turned out to be a catastrophe.

Keywords
usisraelegyptjordanpalestiniansterror color revolution

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket