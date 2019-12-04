DOJ Indicts Another Pedo Connected To Hillary Clinton For Funneling Millions To Her Campaign-1695-9A

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“The Justice Department refers only to an unidentified 2016 presidential candidate, but campaign finance records make clear that the candidate was Clinton,” Politico reported. In a statement, the U.S. Department of Justice wrote: According to the indictment, from March 2016 through January 2017, Khawaja conspired with Nader to conceal the source of more than $3.5 million in campaign contributions, directed to political committees associated with a candidate for President of the United States in the 2016 election. By design, these contributions appeared to be in the names of Khawaja, his wife, and his company. In reality, they allegedly were funded by Nader. Khawaja and Nader allegedly made these contributions in an effort to gain influence with high-level political figures, including the candidate. As Khawaja and Nader arranged these payments, Nader allegedly reported to an official from a foreign government about his efforts to gain influence.
E-Militia Article: BREAKING: DOJ Indicts Another Pedophile Connected To Mueller, Epstein & Hillary Clinton For Funneling Millions To Her 2016 Campaign – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/wqWK30pYXmj
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