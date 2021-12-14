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Dr Stefan Lanka on Virology, COVID-19, PCR, HIV & Measles
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19 views • December 14, 2021
Dr Stefan Lanka on Virology, COVID-19, PCR, HIV & Measles
A compilation of interview clips with Dr Stefan Lanka discussing a variety of subjects including; Virology, COVID-19, PCR "tests", how SARS-CoV-2 was genetically sequenced, the HIV scam and his measles case in the German Supreme court which he won by proving there is no scientific evidence for the existence of a measles "virus".
Order of clips:
1. Concept of Virology
2. What happens in the experiments
3. PCR Test
4. PCR 2.0
5. Personal Influences
6. Interview with German T.V. channel Regio on the measles court case
Dr Lanka is a hero, like everyone daring to stand up against those massive lies, since pasteurs wrong assumptions and rockefeller picked those up to go along with their vaccine, reforming western medicine into their profit machine.
mirrored from:
https://odysee.com/@halloftruth:c/dr-stefan-lanka-on-virology-covid-19-pcr-hiv-measles:5
A compilation of interview clips with Dr Stefan Lanka discussing a variety of subjects including; Virology, COVID-19, PCR "tests", how SARS-CoV-2 was genetically sequenced, the HIV scam and his measles case in the German Supreme court which he won by proving there is no scientific evidence for the existence of a measles "virus".
Order of clips:
1. Concept of Virology
2. What happens in the experiments
3. PCR Test
4. PCR 2.0
5. Personal Influences
6. Interview with German T.V. channel Regio on the measles court case
Dr Lanka is a hero, like everyone daring to stand up against those massive lies, since pasteurs wrong assumptions and rockefeller picked those up to go along with their vaccine, reforming western medicine into their profit machine.
mirrored from:
https://odysee.com/@halloftruth:c/dr-stefan-lanka-on-virology-covid-19-pcr-hiv-measles:5
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