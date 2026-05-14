"Both China & the United States stand to gain from cooperation & lose from confrontation" - Xi Jinping

"Both China and the United States stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation." - Xi Jinping

Adding:

The White House issued a statement regarding Trump-Xi talks.



- White House called it a "good meeting"

- Talks covered expanded economic cooperation and US market access in China

- China to increase purchases of American agricultural products

- Both sides agree Strait of Hormuz must stay open for global energy

- Xi opposed militarization of the Strait; signaled interest in buying more US oil

- Joint position: Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon