THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [2 of 3] Monday 8/8/22 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

DEMS TO DOUBLE SIZE OF IRS, MASSIVELY EXPAND ITS POWER“Inflation Reduction Act” to allow agency to hire another 87k workers on top of its current size of around 78k

Bill would give IRS around $80 billion in funding, increased from $12.6 billion

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