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Trump Atty Jenna Ellis Discusses Magical 138K Michigan Votes that Appeared Out of Nowhere for Biden
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31 views • November 05, 2020
On Wednesday night Trump Legal Adviser Jenna Ellis went on with Tucker Carlson to discuss the magical 138,000 Michigan votes that appeared out of nowhere for the Joe Biden in the middle of the night last night.
Last night President Trump was leading significantly in several swing states including Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
President Trump had a sizable lead in Wisconsin and Michigan but this morning Sleepy Joe somehow took the lead.
President Trump had a significant lead in Michigan late last night.
Then all of the sudden Joe Biden jumped up 138,339 votes and gained the lead over President Trump.
138,339 VOTES!
Here is the evidence–
So 200k people voted for Biden and ZERO for Trump? pic.twitter.com/jBfuYe5Dfm
— Trollasaurus (@TrollasaurusRx) November 4, 2020
This is fraud.
More…
LOL. Biden got a 138,339 tranche of votes in Michigan without a single vote for Trump, in case you were wondering what is happening.
— thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) November 4, 2020
Last night President Trump was leading significantly in several swing states including Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
President Trump had a sizable lead in Wisconsin and Michigan but this morning Sleepy Joe somehow took the lead.
President Trump had a significant lead in Michigan late last night.
Then all of the sudden Joe Biden jumped up 138,339 votes and gained the lead over President Trump.
138,339 VOTES!
Here is the evidence–
So 200k people voted for Biden and ZERO for Trump? pic.twitter.com/jBfuYe5Dfm
— Trollasaurus (@TrollasaurusRx) November 4, 2020
This is fraud.
More…
LOL. Biden got a 138,339 tranche of votes in Michigan without a single vote for Trump, in case you were wondering what is happening.
— thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) November 4, 2020
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