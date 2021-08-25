PHONE INTERVIEW: Jan 6th Political Prisoner Christopher Worrell Denied Urgent Medical Cancer Treatment

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Greg Kelly interviews Jan 6th political prisoner from inside DC jail…
On a call to the D.C. Department of Corrections jail, Greg Kelly speaks to Christopher Worrell, a January 6th protester who has been jailed since March due to his actions during the Capitol riot. Worrell comments on his physical condition, the charges against him and what he's doing each night as his time behind bars reached its 166th day Tuesday.
You can support Christopher with donations at this link
WEBSITE - www.givesendgo.com/G26PQ