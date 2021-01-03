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Half of CA Healthcare Workers Refuse Vaccine, Seismic Uptick US West Coast, and More 01.02.2021
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597 views • January 03, 2021
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"I'm Choosing the Risk of Getting COVID": Over Half of Health Care Workers at California Hospitals Refuse Vaccinations
Submitted by Rolf
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/im-choosing-risk-getting-covid-over-half-health-care-workers-california-hospitals-refuse
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video:
Ridgecrest Earthquake Today: Mag. 4.3 quake strikes near Ridgecrest: https://youtu.be/SMBLSvuQvZg
--
M 3.4 - 18km ESE of Lone Pine, CA
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ci39509183/executive
--
M 4.3 - 10km NW of Pinnacles, CA: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/nc73506045/executive
--
Asteroid to Impact the Bermuda Triangle: https://youtu.be/q6luv_clUaE
https://english.newsnationtv.com/science/news/asteroid-impact-in-atlantic-ocean-could-wipe-out-millions-warns-scientist-241547.html
--
101955 Bennu (1999 RQ36): https://ssd.jpl.nasa.gov/sbdb.cgi?sstr=2101955;old=0;orb=1;cov=0;log=0;cad=0
--
Anomalous Concentration of Methane Vents Discovered at the Northern Cascadia Margin
https://strangesounds.org/2019/11/methane-vents-cascadia-washington-coast-science.html
--
An update: Gjerdrum landslide in Norway: https://blogs.agu.org/landslideblog/2020/12/31/gjerdrum-2/
--
Space Weather: https://spaceweather.com/
--
Cattle Rancher Warns About the Meat You're Buying
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/01/02/coronavirus-meat-industry.aspx
--
King County vaccine clinic for first responders canceled this weekend due to short staffing
https://youtu.be/qbjmNzv2Kz4
--
Catherine Austin Fitts | Full Interview | Planet Lockdown: https://youtu.be/C1-0XKYAZII
--
Nurse Tiffany Pontes Dover is dead - found on Ancestry dot com: https://youtu.be/n5TdeZrjhgc
DON'T FALL FOR THE TIFFANY DOVER PSY OP: https://youtu.be/7YyGlHYTsTk
--
Coronavirus: Medics complain of 'bureaucracy' in bid to join Covid vaccine effort: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-55516277
--
4 People Died and 240 Got COVID19 in Israel After Being Injected with Pfizer Experimental mRNA Vaccine
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/4-people-died-and-240-got-covid19-in-israel-after-being-injected-with-pfizer-experimental-mrna-vaccine/
--
COVID Conflicts: Asymptomatic Testing, Lack of Danger to Kids: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/joseph-mercola/covid-conflicts-asymptomatic-testing-lack-of-danger-to-kids/
--
California funeral homes run out of space as COVID-19 rages
https://apnews.com/article/los-angeles-coronavirus-pandemic-california-united-states-c7f6c6d07abb092f536cce191e62a932
--
McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after $2,000 relief fails
https://apnews.com/article/san-francisco-coronavirus-pandemic-kentucky-louisville-vandalism-ee07ba3e87a46a3ea27277d0c946ec9d
==
Read the full report by subscribing to the Mystery Report Newsletter-Tutor Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
"I'm Choosing the Risk of Getting COVID": Over Half of Health Care Workers at California Hospitals Refuse Vaccinations
Submitted by Rolf
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/im-choosing-risk-getting-covid-over-half-health-care-workers-california-hospitals-refuse
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video:
Ridgecrest Earthquake Today: Mag. 4.3 quake strikes near Ridgecrest: https://youtu.be/SMBLSvuQvZg
--
M 3.4 - 18km ESE of Lone Pine, CA
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ci39509183/executive
--
M 4.3 - 10km NW of Pinnacles, CA: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/nc73506045/executive
--
Asteroid to Impact the Bermuda Triangle: https://youtu.be/q6luv_clUaE
https://english.newsnationtv.com/science/news/asteroid-impact-in-atlantic-ocean-could-wipe-out-millions-warns-scientist-241547.html
--
101955 Bennu (1999 RQ36): https://ssd.jpl.nasa.gov/sbdb.cgi?sstr=2101955;old=0;orb=1;cov=0;log=0;cad=0
--
Anomalous Concentration of Methane Vents Discovered at the Northern Cascadia Margin
https://strangesounds.org/2019/11/methane-vents-cascadia-washington-coast-science.html
--
An update: Gjerdrum landslide in Norway: https://blogs.agu.org/landslideblog/2020/12/31/gjerdrum-2/
--
Space Weather: https://spaceweather.com/
--
Cattle Rancher Warns About the Meat You're Buying
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/01/02/coronavirus-meat-industry.aspx
--
King County vaccine clinic for first responders canceled this weekend due to short staffing
https://youtu.be/qbjmNzv2Kz4
--
Catherine Austin Fitts | Full Interview | Planet Lockdown: https://youtu.be/C1-0XKYAZII
--
Nurse Tiffany Pontes Dover is dead - found on Ancestry dot com: https://youtu.be/n5TdeZrjhgc
DON'T FALL FOR THE TIFFANY DOVER PSY OP: https://youtu.be/7YyGlHYTsTk
--
Coronavirus: Medics complain of 'bureaucracy' in bid to join Covid vaccine effort: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-55516277
--
4 People Died and 240 Got COVID19 in Israel After Being Injected with Pfizer Experimental mRNA Vaccine
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/4-people-died-and-240-got-covid19-in-israel-after-being-injected-with-pfizer-experimental-mrna-vaccine/
--
COVID Conflicts: Asymptomatic Testing, Lack of Danger to Kids: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/joseph-mercola/covid-conflicts-asymptomatic-testing-lack-of-danger-to-kids/
--
California funeral homes run out of space as COVID-19 rages
https://apnews.com/article/los-angeles-coronavirus-pandemic-california-united-states-c7f6c6d07abb092f536cce191e62a932
--
McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after $2,000 relief fails
https://apnews.com/article/san-francisco-coronavirus-pandemic-kentucky-louisville-vandalism-ee07ba3e87a46a3ea27277d0c946ec9d
==
Read the full report by subscribing to the Mystery Report Newsletter-Tutor Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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