647: The Real Independent Media | Indie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The collapse in trust of the mainstream corporate press in the aftermath of the COVID-19 era was to be expected, with many people finally waking up to the propaganda. Finding sources of authentic news has become more difficult as organizations are throttled out of existence on video platforms or hidden away by the algorithm.
Indie has been curating subversive content at Indie News Now by dangerous writers, fearless journalists, and independent content creators for years. His network of shows bridges the gap from deep state politics to light non-state comedy.
Hypocrazy Audiobook: https://amzn.to/4aogwms
The Octopus of Global Control Audiobook: https://amzn.to/3xu0rMm
Website: www.Macroaggressions.io
Merch Store: https://macroaggressions.dashery.com/
C60 Power: https://go.shopc60.com/PBGRT/KMKS9/
Promo Code: MACRO
Chemical Free Body: https://chemicalfreebody.com/macro/
Promo Code: MACRO
Wise Wolf Gold & Silver @ (800) 426-1836: https://macroaggressions.gold/
LegalShield: www.DontGetPushedAround.com
EMP Shield: www.EMPShield.com
Promo Code: MACRO
Christian Yordanov's Health Program: www.LiveLongerFormula.com/macro
Above Phone: https://abovephone.com/macro/
Van Man: https://vanman.shop/?ref=MACRO
Promo Code: MACRO
The Dollar Vigilante:
https://dollarvigilante.spiffy.co/a/O3wCWenlXN/4471
Replace Your Mortgage: www.WipeOutYourMortgageNow.com
Ground Luxe: www.GroundLuxe.com
Promo Code: MACRO
Augason Farms: https://augasonfarms.com/MACRO
Activist Post: www.ActivistPost.com
Indie: www.IndieNewsNow.com