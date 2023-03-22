Shomron (Samaria) Bus Tours: 2023

Join the Shomron (Samaria) tours and visit the hidden Original Bible Heartland!
Stops on the Tour will include:
The Original and hidden Mount of Blessings and Mount Gerizim, The very spot where Avraham stood before God to view the Future Promised Land and receive the Blessing of Blessings Joshua’s Altar – the first structure built by Israel upon entering the Promised Land See where Yoseph lies buried near the foot of the Mount of Blessings Visit the neighbouring Valley where Ya’acov and his family farmed for centuries Shiloh, where the Tabernacle was moved to from the Mount on which Joshua’s Altar was erected.
For more information & bookings:
www.kolhator.com/conference
[email protected]
