ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - PSEC ON TOUR | CH01 - Off To Oregon | FULL" -- this is the full version which combines all three parts, of the first chapter, of Dave Kelso's trip to Oregon, finally meeting PSEC Crew Members Richard Hamilton and Krista Pohl, in person.





In part 1 of chapter 1, Dave Kelso heads to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois to get ready to board his flight.





In part 2 of chapter 1, Dave Kelso boards the plane. You get to see the plane taxi, take off from O'Hare International Airport, and also a shortened version of the flight itself, taken from a window seat just behind the right wing of the air craft. You also get to see the plane land at PDX.





In part 3 of chapter 1, Dave Kelso tours PDX Airport in Portland, finally meeting up with Richard Hamilton.





This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: Happy Music, TeamFourStar, Nick Breau, Misc

Hashtags: #oregon #flight #vacation #travel #community

Metatags Space Separated: oregon flight vacation travel community

Metatags Comma Separated: oregon, flight, vacation, travel, community









WATCH / DOWNLOAD --





On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6GR3AWmQVaMK/

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---PSEC-ON-TOUR---CH01---Off-To-Oregon---FULL---432hz--hd-720p-:b?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1he5ot-psec-2022-psec-on-tour-ch01-off-to-oregon-full-432hz-hd-720p.html

On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/9N9DKQE

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/74548ee6-6154-4fc3-9243-a25294cb0c29

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/AX7IdwftHjvgVJ1

On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=db3d12b816fd0c08ac1d84431aaaf8fcf9378bde18d8712568b8272b21004047&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ









PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --





LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#



