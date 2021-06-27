© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Awakened The Series Laura's Story
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • June 27, 2021
This is Laura's, AWAKENED Story. Number 2 in the series.
It is a great story.
I say again it is important for everyone who is awake to get their record. This is for future generations and for our children and grandchildren. I look at it as time in a bottle.
We can not let it ever be forgotten what we have fought for openly together since 2016. Together is the operative word here. When we woke up we were probably alone and did not know what we could do to change anything. Now we have each other and we are not alone any longer.
Contact me at [email protected]. We can then decide how you want to tell your story. Who will be Number 3?
It is a great story.
I say again it is important for everyone who is awake to get their record. This is for future generations and for our children and grandchildren. I look at it as time in a bottle.
We can not let it ever be forgotten what we have fought for openly together since 2016. Together is the operative word here. When we woke up we were probably alone and did not know what we could do to change anything. Now we have each other and we are not alone any longer.
Contact me at [email protected]. We can then decide how you want to tell your story. Who will be Number 3?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.