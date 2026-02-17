BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Terral03.com - Terral.Substack.com Black Star Report for Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026
More info on Substack: https://terral.substack.com/. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com.

--

Sasha Latypova Issues Chilling Warning: How “Quarantine Powers” Could Fill ICE Warehouses

https://terral.substack.com/cp/188264458

--

The Obama Administration's Prostitution Scandal and the Ruemmler-Epstein Connection

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/obama-administrations-prostitution-scandal-and-ruemmler-epstein-connection

--

Trump tells PM Netanyahu he will support an Israeli strike on Iran if negotiations fail – report

https://allisraelnews.com/trump-told-netanyahu-he-would-support-an-israeli-strike-on-iran-if-negotiations-fail-report

==

How To Purchase Nano Silver: https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store

--

Redemption Shield (EMP Protection): https://redemptionshield.com/?ref=TERRALCROFT

--

Protect your house and vehicle from EMP attacks: https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=terral03com

--

Ozark Mountain Offgrid Has the KONG Big Battery Solutions

https://terral.substack.com/p/we-can-now-upgrade-our-kong-big-battery

--

Get Your Food! https://www.mypatriotsupply.com/pages/homepage-62?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=1&affid=59

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Visit Terral’s Miles Franklin Landing Page Website: https://milesfranklin.com/terral-croft-2/

https://terral.substack.com/p/meet-justin-wolk-dans-replacement

Justin Wolk: 952-213-8930. Email: [email protected].

Mention Terral Croft for discount

--

Bioweapon Threats:

Everyone Is Transfected: https://terral.substack.com/p/everyone-is-transfected-with-sophisticated

How to Mix, Use, and Store Your Nano Silver: https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Morgellons Disease: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Nano Silver on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receives the eBook version of The Mystery Explained.

Mystery Report: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA 

More info at https://www.terral03.com

Contact Terral: [email protected]

Keywords
russiaicevenezuelachinaww3oil tankermaduroukraineillegal aliensgoodkenyagreenlandnano silverterralterral03
