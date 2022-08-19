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Flashback Circa 1988: David Irving Speaks On His Book Called Churchill's War
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29 views • August 19, 2022
David Irving speaks to the research uncovered in archives and correspondence dealing with Winston Churchill. His book was published on or about December 1, 1987 and this 35,000 mile speaking tour appears to be in 1988. The black-listing and persecution this man suffered for merely printing what he found in the archives on how we have been lied to in Public Relations narratives of history -- and for having a right to his own opinions based on his research, even if too pro-British and to pro-German for those contrary to those views -- has been an example of how others would be persecuted and destroyed in the United States and elsewhere on the basis and capability of highly influential and powerful enemies of a different racial / ethnic kind, who hate on a collective mob mentality than an ability to rationally examine evidence, archive documents, facts of any kind contrary to their emotion and trained up hatreds. Filmed in Canada on a book tour.
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