Gina Casella Loves Marisa Peer and RTT - Part 3 of 4

RTT is Rapid Transformational Therapy®, using hypnosis. Brian starts off talking about lying on his girlfriend’s king sized bed while Gina does hypnotherapy on him. Gina Casella is a hypnotherapist and a member of https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact plus she is one of six members, with Brian, of Eric Huysman’s Council of 9 channeling group, which meets every Tuesday.

15:00 – 36:00 Casa Blanca Building Manager Glenn Robertson threatens Brian Ruhe. See; https://www.brianruhe.ca/brian-ruhes-coviction-copy/

27:00 Brian describes https://www.brianruhe.ca/brian-ruhes-personal-henchmen/

45:00 Gina describes Marisa Peer and her Rapid Transformation Therapy (RTT), at https://marisapeer.com/ . It seems a lot like Buddhism, in that the Buddha taught that you should just dissolve, or get rid of, your negative emotions... and dwell upon the wholesome- not the unwholesome.

Gina’s website:

https://pmhi.janeapp.com/

Mx. Gina Virginia Casella

Licensed Rapid Transformational Therapy Practitioner and Clinical Hypnotherapist

Owner/Operator of Present Moment Hypnotherapy International

Because there's no moment like the present moment, Present Moment Hypnotherapy International.

Gina share screens her site and shares why she has the passion that she has to do RTT and the book she is writing and sharing, chapter by chapter.

The thumbnail image is of Marisa Peer on the left. Brian and Gina were photographed by Brian's girlfriend, at the Sasquatch Inn restaurant in Harrison Mills, British Columbia, Canada on Feb. 15, 2023, just two hours after Gina hypnotized Brian for 2 hours. This is the first time that they met in person.

