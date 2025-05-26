Full video of Merz admitting there are no longer any restrictions on Ukraine using Western weapons to strike inside Russia. He also claims Russia targets hospitals and kindergartens — but insists Ukraine absolutely does not.

Absolutely delusional...

Taurus missile deliveries to Ukraine are now expected as well.

Adding, Russia's reply:

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that Europe’s decision to lift range restrictions on missiles for the Ukrainian military is a dangerous move that undermines efforts toward a peaceful resolution.



