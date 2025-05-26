© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full video of Merz admitting there are no longer any restrictions on Ukraine using Western weapons to strike inside Russia. He also claims Russia targets hospitals and kindergartens — but insists Ukraine absolutely does not.
Absolutely delusional...
Taurus missile deliveries to Ukraine are now expected as well.
Adding, Russia's reply:
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that Europe’s decision to lift range restrictions on missiles for the Ukrainian military is a dangerous move that undermines efforts toward a peaceful resolution.