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The Stew Peters Show 02. 22. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
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530 views • February 22, 2022
Shot Kills 16yr Old, Pfizer Butt-Slut Lindsey Graham Mounts War Cry, VDare Defends Demographics
Vaccine mandates could have been a thing of the past had four GOP Senators shown up to vote. Last week, Lindsey Graham along with three other Republican U.S. Senators failed to vote against the resolution to defund vaccine mandates in the United States. Lauren Witzke joins the Stew Peters Show to expose the Big Pharma stranglehold on U.S. politicians. Single father Ernest Ramirez has dedicated his time to raising his son, JR, and coaching a Little League baseball team. The two had a strong bond through baseball until 16-year-old JR dropped dead on the field from the Pfizer shot. Ernest Ramirez joined the Stew Peters Show to share about the media’s lies, his son’s death, and to sound the alarm on this murderous death-jab.
VDARE is under fire from the radicalized leftist media as it tries to spread the truth regarding mass immigration and the policies and politics involved. VDARE is on the verge of being de-platformed entirely, as police are not protecting public events, and Antifa is called to attend and attack. Founder of VDARE, Peter Brimelow is fighting to protect America's National Sovereignty, and taking their First Amendment case to the Supreme Court. Michael Guy, a technology consultant who worked with Roger Stone during the Russia Hoax, has complied evidence proving the falsehoods of the hoax while also finding intriguing ties between the Clinton administration and the D.N.C. Michael Guy joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to discuss his findings, genetic editing, and the real threat to America.
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Vaccine mandates could have been a thing of the past had four GOP Senators shown up to vote. Last week, Lindsey Graham along with three other Republican U.S. Senators failed to vote against the resolution to defund vaccine mandates in the United States. Lauren Witzke joins the Stew Peters Show to expose the Big Pharma stranglehold on U.S. politicians. Single father Ernest Ramirez has dedicated his time to raising his son, JR, and coaching a Little League baseball team. The two had a strong bond through baseball until 16-year-old JR dropped dead on the field from the Pfizer shot. Ernest Ramirez joined the Stew Peters Show to share about the media’s lies, his son’s death, and to sound the alarm on this murderous death-jab.
VDARE is under fire from the radicalized leftist media as it tries to spread the truth regarding mass immigration and the policies and politics involved. VDARE is on the verge of being de-platformed entirely, as police are not protecting public events, and Antifa is called to attend and attack. Founder of VDARE, Peter Brimelow is fighting to protect America's National Sovereignty, and taking their First Amendment case to the Supreme Court. Michael Guy, a technology consultant who worked with Roger Stone during the Russia Hoax, has complied evidence proving the falsehoods of the hoax while also finding intriguing ties between the Clinton administration and the D.N.C. Michael Guy joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to discuss his findings, genetic editing, and the real threat to America.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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