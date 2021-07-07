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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 07-07
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0 view • July 07, 2021
Today, we have Kamala Harris, a Communist, who is the Vice President of the United States, and only Senile *cognitive reclining* Biden in her way. But Biden will not last for four years, which means we have a disaster in the works for our Constitutional Republic. Harris will not let her stand. PERIOD.
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