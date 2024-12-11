BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
World Leaders Sign WEF Treaty Introducing 'Age of Death' Laws in West
The World Economic Forum has reportedly instructed world governments to dismantle age of consent laws while introducing something even more sinister: “Age of Death” laws.

Under this new system, individuals will no longer have the right to live beyond a government-mandated age - let’s say 70 years old, for example - without first obtaining state approval. If you’re deemed unworthy by a death panel, it’s straight to the “suicide pod” for you.

This is not science fiction. This is the reality being planned behind closed doors. Stay tuned as we uncover the dark implications of this global agenda and what it means for your future.

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

agenda 21depopulationeugenicsbill gatesworld economic forumwefdeath panelplandemicage of death
