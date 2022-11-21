Engaging Board Game Focuses on Biblical Character Development with Creator Derek White

Derek White and his wife, Lucy, initially began designing a Christian board game on a piece of posterboard after their kids complained their Sunday school discussion on friendships was “boring.” The game was such a hit, they began to further develop the idea, bringing in a graphic designer and graphic artist and eventually created a hit board game called True Frenemies. “It was the biggest project we’ve ever done in our life,” Derek shares. It offers an alternative to mainstream board games that are steeped in witchcraft and dark underpinnings that stand in contrast to the values of Christian families. True Frenemies is a fun, Biblically-based, high-quality, unique board game the whole family will enjoy!
TAKEAWAYS
A lot of Christian board games are Christian “versions” of other games, but True Frenemies is something fresh and unique
The game includes a lot of strategy that makes it competitive and fun for both kids and adults
The game includes lessons on morals and developing Godly character that come straight from scripture
True Frenemies also includes game plays centered on sin, submission, baptism, and prayer
