Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Engaging Board Game Focuses on Biblical Character Development with Creator Derek White
13 views
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
Published 8 days ago |


Derek White and his wife, Lucy, initially began designing a Christian board game on a piece of posterboard after their kids complained their Sunday school discussion on friendships was “boring.” The game was such a hit, they began to further develop the idea, bringing in a graphic designer and graphic artist and eventually created a hit board game called True Frenemies. “It was the biggest project we’ve ever done in our life,” Derek shares. It offers an alternative to mainstream board games that are steeped in witchcraft and dark underpinnings that stand in contrast to the values of Christian families. True Frenemies is a fun, Biblically-based, high-quality, unique board game the whole family will enjoy!



TAKEAWAYS


A lot of Christian board games are Christian “versions” of other games, but True Frenemies is something fresh and unique 


The game includes a lot of strategy that makes it competitive and fun for both kids and adults


The game includes lessons on morals and developing Godly character that come straight from scripture


True Frenemies also includes game plays centered on sin, submission, baptism, and prayer 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Board Game Video: http://bit.ly/3hAjmgK 

Pop Culture Purge Tour: text the word TOUR to the number 55444

How to Build a Board Game Article: http://bit.ly/3gk3OgT


🔗 CONNECT WITH DEREK WHITE

Website: https://www.mount21.com/ 

Facebook: http://bit.ly/3NYrfsi 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drwmount21/?hl=en 

YouTube: http://bit.ly/3NWpX17 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
kidsbiblicalfunwitchcraftthanksgivingboard gamestina griffincounter culture mom showderek whiteschool teachingtrue frenemies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket