Engaging Board Game Focuses on Biblical Character Development with Creator Derek White



Derek White and his wife, Lucy, initially began designing a Christian board game on a piece of posterboard after their kids complained their Sunday school discussion on friendships was “boring.” The game was such a hit, they began to further develop the idea, bringing in a graphic designer and graphic artist and eventually created a hit board game called True Frenemies. “It was the biggest project we’ve ever done in our life,” Derek shares. It offers an alternative to mainstream board games that are steeped in witchcraft and dark underpinnings that stand in contrast to the values of Christian families. True Frenemies is a fun, Biblically-based, high-quality, unique board game the whole family will enjoy!







TAKEAWAYS





A lot of Christian board games are Christian “versions” of other games, but True Frenemies is something fresh and unique





The game includes a lot of strategy that makes it competitive and fun for both kids and adults





The game includes lessons on morals and developing Godly character that come straight from scripture





True Frenemies also includes game plays centered on sin, submission, baptism, and prayer







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Board Game Video: http://bit.ly/3hAjmgK

Pop Culture Purge Tour: text the word TOUR to the number 55444

How to Build a Board Game Article: http://bit.ly/3gk3OgT





🔗 CONNECT WITH DEREK WHITE

Website: https://www.mount21.com/

Facebook: http://bit.ly/3NYrfsi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drwmount21/?hl=en

YouTube: http://bit.ly/3NWpX17





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/