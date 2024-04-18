🇱🇧🇮🇱 Hezbollah combined attack on the HQ of the IDF's 146th HaMapatz Armored Division in Al Aramsha, with an Ababil-2 kamikaze drone and an Almas-3 ATGM.

🇱🇧🇮🇱 Hezbollah releases footage of a combined attack on the headquarters of the IDF's 146th HaMapatz Armored Division in Al Aramsha, on the border with Lebanon, carried out by an Ababil-2 kamikaze drone and an Almas-3 ATGM.
At the moment, the number of casualties is 14 military personnel.
