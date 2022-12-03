CCP's Crackdown on Protesters Shows the World Their True Colors

https://gnews.org/articles/557390
Summary：11/30/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 11: The Chinese Communist Party's crackdown on Chinese protesters in China has made the truth even clearer to Americans. They’re fully aware of the cruelty of the CCP's zero-COVID policy and fully endorse the freedom of fellow fighters of NFSC to protest peacefully in the United States.
