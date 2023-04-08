https://gettr.com/post/p2dqb043535
04/05/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
On the Wayne Dupree podcast, Nicole reveals that America funded the evil regime of CCP. The Silicon Valley gave them the much-needed technology to build the Firewall and 5G surveillance network; the Wall Street gave them the much-needed capital for global expansion; and the American mainstream media and social media gave them a platform to push the false narrative against the people. If America wants to be great again, they have to defund the CCP.
04/05/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
在Wayne Dupree Podcast节目中，妮可揭示了是美国资助了中共邪恶政权。硅谷给中共急需的技术建造网络防火墙和5G监控网络；华尔街给中共急需的资金用于全球扩张；主流媒体和社交媒体给中共提供宣扬虚假信息、反对人民的平台。如果美国想再次伟大，那么就需要停止资助中共。
