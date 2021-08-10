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Radio Interview with Aajonus Vonderplanitz on the nature of viruses & the swine flu hoax! INJECTING a little truth!
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139 views • August 10, 2021
Radio Interview with Aajonus Vonderplanitz on the nature of viruses & the swine flu hoax, quite astonishing revelations about viruses and the origins, mostly injected into our bodies, not transmissible through the air!
I heard he fell off a balcony, can anyone confirm if this is true or false?
I heard he fell off a balcony, can anyone confirm if this is true or false?
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