RT News May 24, 2024 6AM GMT

May 24, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Serbia denounces a Western-backed UN resolution declaring that a 1995 battle in the Yugoslav wars was an act of genocide. Joe Biden promises to send money to Africa to apparently sweeten a controversial deal with Kenya, which the US wants to conduct a police intervention in the crisis-stricken Caribbean nation of Haiti. Kenya's opposition strongly criticizes the plan. Macron holds back on his controversial voting reform for New Caledonia but it appears that's only a temporary appeasement for the outraged local residents.
